Surrey school trustee candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

School board hopefuls asked to state top issues

Peace Arch News reached out to all trustee candidates running in the Surrey Board of Education’s 2018 election, Oct. 20.

Due to the large number of candidates in both White Rock and Surrey, we severely restricted the word counts for each question, advising that longer responses would be truncated for publication (and they were invited to submit additional commentary on our website using Facebook commenting at the bottom of each respective article).

Surrey council candidates were published Oct. 5; White Rock council and trustee candidates were published Oct. 3.

School board candidates – listed in alphabetical order – were asked to provide occupation and top three issues (up to two words each) and platform (up to 30 words).

Trustee responses were published in PAN’s print edition Oct. 12, and are available here for download:

Surrey Trustee Candidates 2018 by peacearchnews on Scribd

