Surrey election

What Surrey is saying on social media during election day

Voters take to Twitter and Facebook as they head to the polls

As the municipal election kicked off in Surrey this morning, it didn’t take long before voters took to social media.

Some of the hashtags being used today are #SurreyBC #ElectionDay #SurreyElection and #Elections2018

Here’s some of what voters had to say so far:


