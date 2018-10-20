What Surrey is saying on social media during election day

Voters take to Twitter and Facebook as they head to the polls

As the municipal election kicked off in Surrey this morning, it didn’t take long before voters took to social media.

Some of the hashtags being used today are #SurreyBC #ElectionDay #SurreyElection and #Elections2018

Here’s some of what voters had to say so far:

I did the thing. And @bill_robbins did the thing. The city has done everything they can to make it easy for us, no excuses. Be an example for your kids and vote! #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/d1YKUrXwI5 — Jen Robbins (@jenxrobbins) October 20, 2018

Please vote today ! Polls close at 8 pm – your voice matters ! pic.twitter.com/fJlL2OZKUh — Dianne Watts (@DianneWatts4BC) October 20, 2018

Only sure about your Mayor vote or a couple of the Councilors/School Trustees? “You can vote for UP TO 8 councillors and UP TO 6 school trustees, but you are not required to vote for that amount.” #SurreyBC #VOTE #NoExcuses — jodimurphy604 (@jodirmurphy) October 20, 2018

Guildford Recreation Centre currently has a 45 min + wait time – try Harold Bishop Elementary or Guildford Park Secondary instead. Wait times are updated in real time here: https://t.co/g5TUHRwYHx #SurreyVotes — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) October 20, 2018

I heard that @SurreyMetroTaxi is offering free taxi rides to/from polling stations. 604-585-8888 (Thank you, @SurreyMetroTaxi!) — jodimurphy604 (@jodirmurphy) October 20, 2018

Voting in #SurreyBC shortly. Done the research & picked my faves. But, for those that didn’t do research, it’s always good to simply NOT vote for anyone labeled “Incumbent”. Incumbent politicians become lazy of mind, body & soul; not good for vision and progress. #ElectionDay — Dr. Fatty (@morgasmtheory) October 20, 2018

You Have the Right (and privilege) to #Vote You do not have the right to Complain if you don't bother to Vote #Elections2018 #SurreyBC #MunicipalElections2018 — C. Farquhar (@cskydesign) October 20, 2018

Educate yourself on CANADA's gunlaws before you vote. This is not the USA we already have strict laws. Maybe enforce the laws we have before making new ones #SurreyBC #vote #beingplayedbypoliticians #populistbullshit #SurreyVotes #bcmunielxn18 pic.twitter.com/GGY3miIP5f — Simon (@only_living_boy) October 20, 2018

"Bad officials are the ones elected by good citizens who do not vote." — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 20, 2018

I voted! Have you? Polls are open till 8 pm today. #bcmunielxn18 https://t.co/G4RiTY9d3p — Tom Gill (@surreytomg) October 20, 2018

Love that there was a line in front of me when voting this morning! Come on, Surrey, let’s vote! #SurreyVotes — Laney B (@unityinaction) October 20, 2018

Make sure your blood sugar levels are high enough to get out and vote! — B (@jagdeeper) October 20, 2018

Get out and vote today! #vote — Kim K Rose (@KimKRose1) October 20, 2018

Proud to have been one of the first to vote this morning! Please take time to get out and cast your vote! Thank you to all the candidates that put your name forward, good luck to you all! #SurreyBC #SurreyPoli #MunicipalElections2018 pic.twitter.com/e8XV67jQ7y — Kelly Grayson 🇨🇦 (@redhotcrew2004) October 20, 2018

Yiles – Sullivan polling station opened late and only one machine is working… #SurreyBC #SurreyVotes — Jen Robbins (@jenxrobbins) October 20, 2018

E-Day is upon us! #SurreyBC get out and cast your vote! Don’t know where to vote? Check the @CityofSurrey web link below and find a location that works for you. Whatever you do, get out and VOTE! Please be an informed voter! #surreyvotes https://t.co/8qAaM3BsIW — Jasmine Kaur G (@jgarcha) October 20, 2018

Today we can end the Surrey 1st corruption. Please Vote #surreybc pic.twitter.com/Ze0KRxAz6V — Brian Young (@YoungOneSurrey) October 20, 2018

Your feet and two pieces of ID…AND..hopefully a brain. All you need to vote in today's municipal election! Find one of the 57 voting stations in #surreybc near you at this link a get out and practice your democratic right! https://t.co/5Wg1vPTRpE #surreyvotes #bcvotes https://t.co/aZljXx3oub — Vanessa Ybarra (@VanessaLYbarra) October 20, 2018

6am elxn day coffee for me! Remember to check out the real time wait time map to see wich of the 57 locations will be quicker for you. Thanks for voting 🗳 #surreybc https://t.co/T7qJKaQ8fD — Amie Johnson (@Amie_R_Johnson) October 20, 2018



