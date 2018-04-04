Defence lawyer Tonii Roulston speaks to the media in Red Deer, Alta., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘I am a survivor:’ Sexual assault victim tells court

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in an Alberta courtroom today

An Alberta woman who was so badly beaten during a sexual assault that she had to learn how to walk and talk again says there have been times when she wished her attacker had “finished her off.”

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in a Lethbridge courtroom at the sentencing hearing of Denzel Dre Colton Bird.

Bird, who is 21, pleaded guilty last fall to striking the then-25-year-old woman from behind with a metal pipe, dragging her into an alley and sexually assaulting her while she was walking to work in September 2016.

The blows caused multiple skull fractures and fractured her facial bones as well.

The woman, who was in a separate courtroom with her family, said she struggles with her emotions, has trouble with her balance and contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Bird.

She said her life has been changed forever.

“I am not the same person I was,” she said in her statement. “It all seems like a horrible story I went through, but I have no memory.”

However, she added that she is glad to have survived.

“I’m more alive than ever. He hasn’t taken away my will to live. I am a survivor.”

A passerby discovered the woman, partially naked and stuffed into a garbage can, and she was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was in a medically induced coma for weeks in a Calgary hospital. She was released a year ago and her family has said she continues to recover, although she has no memory of the attack.

Police have said there was no apparent connection between Bird and his victim.

Bird pleaded guilty last September to aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

The maximum sentence for aggravated sexual assault is life in prison.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Alberta premier heads to Toronto, U.S. to build support for pipelines
Next story
Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Just Posted

Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour

Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged

Suspects turn themselves in after attack that left 61-year-old woman with broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma

Coastal FC men’s team aims for return to the top

Men’s soccer side to play for Premier League Cup against Langley Saturday

‘Cabaret’ casting thrills longtime Surrey teacher/actor Cheryl Mullen

The landmark musical hits stage in New Westminster starting April 12

Surrey mayor supports retirement allowance, but says process was flawed

Metro chair says new remuneration bylaw ‘missed the mark’

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Delta woman wins $7 million lotto jackpot

Tsawwassen resident Christina Sevenoaks is B.C.’s newest millionaire

Woman sexually assaulted in her own Aldergrove home

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

New mortgage rules still driving Fraser Valley home sales down: broker

Sales were down 24 per cent last month compared to this time last year

Court rules against buyers of troubled Murrayville House condo project

Orders receiver to “disclaim” pre-sales agreements, but original buyers will have first refusal

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

Most Read

l -->