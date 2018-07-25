Pictures of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon, are left with candles at a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening on Danforth, Ave. in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Islamic State claimed that one of its ‘soldiers’ carried out the attack

Toronto’s police chief says there is no evidence to support a claim by the Islamic State terror group that it was behind a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown district.

Mark Saunders says his force will continue to “explore every investigative avenue,” but there’s no information linking ISIL to the attack.

The Islamic State claimed that one of its “soldiers” carried out the attack in response to its calls to target citizens of the U.S-led coalition battling it. The claim appears on one of the group’s social media channels, and a security member of the group was quoted speaking to the group’s Amaq news agency.

Saunders says investigators have “no evidence to support these claims.”

WATCH: Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

“Accurate information about this investigation will only be released by the Toronto Police Service,” Saunders said in a statement. “We will continue to explore every investigative avenue including interviewing those who knew Mr. Hussain, reviewing his online activity, and looking into his experiences with mental health.”

An 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed in Sunday night’s shooting, and 13 others were injured. The gunman, who has been identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was found dead nearby.

Hussain’s parents have said their son had severe mental health issues all his life and had not responded to treatment.

The federal public safety minister has said Hussain was not on any federal watchlists associated with national security.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto police identify 10-year-old girl killed in mass shooting

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28

New limits set for fishing and crabbing off White Rock pier float

Activities prohibited on northern portion due to safety hazards

Surrey man wins $1 million

Jeremy Scramstad has a million reasons to smile

Police looking for missing Surrey man

Gian Bassi, 81, has been missing since 5 a.m. July 24

Two Surrey charities team up for Christmas in July fundraiser

Guildford Town Centre event this weekend aims to ‘keep the spirit of giving alive year round’

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

Fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena caused by aging cooling system: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Maple Ridge lawyer accused in child porn case has first court date

Facing two charges

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Whistler Ironman to prompt closures, delays on Highway 99

Drivers are urged to travel outside of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for the bike race

Cancer drivers say Langley-Abbotsford is costliest to serve

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

Most Read

l -->