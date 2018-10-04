1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

One person has been shot and killed in the Yale Road and Menzies area Thursday afternoon.

There was a large police presence along Yale at 3 p.m. on Thursday after a report of shots fired.

One witness told The Progress she saw a male with blood on him transported by ambulance away from the scene.

That witness said police were interviewing a boy who had claimed to hear one shot and saw a male running away.

Another witness he was walking his son across the street when he heard two shots.

Police seemed focused near the parkade of the condominium complex on the north side of Yale Road just east of the IGA parking lot. One young witness said he saw a man with a black hoodie flee the scene.

Chilliwack secondary school and other schools in the area were in hold-and-secure.

Yale Road east of Menzies was completely blocked off as RCMP investigated the scene.

More details as they become available…

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high
Next story
Fleetwood BIA tells Elections BC pro-SkyTrain signs are ‘perceived’ election interference

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

White Rock candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Civic hopefuls asked to state top issues

White Rock incumbents defend record as challengers call for change

Council candidates address Chamber/BIA meeting

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

Noah Truslen, 22, passed away early Thursday.

1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

Lower Mainland council candidate defends online posts on Muslims, 9/11

Posts say Muslims must kill those who don’t convert and that the U.S. used nukes to bring down towers

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Most Read

l -->