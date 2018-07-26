Man dead in ‘targeted’ shooting in East Vancouver

Several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street

A man is dead after a targeted shooting in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

Police said several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street at about 8 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Based on the information collected thus far, investigators said there is no risk to the general public.

This marks Vancouver’s 12th homicide of the year.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents
Next story
Altercation leads to plunge from balcony

Just Posted

Delta could replace Massey Tunnel using federal and third-party funding

Determination came from a series of meetings with federal government in early June

White Rock Tritons miss BCPBL playoffs

Under-18 baseball squad wins two games in final week of regular season

Prominent eagle nesting tree cut down in Surrey

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Surrey council approves housing development to replace mobile home park

Developer intends to build 218 townhomes and a six-storey apartment building with 110 units near Bear Creek Park

Delta to showcase local birds, but won’t call itself Canada’s raptor capital

Council voted to promote local birds ahead of international bird conference in Vancouver next month

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams

South Cariboo resident, Whisper, really has a thing for softballs

Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents

Two Mormon fundamentalists told probation officers they feel no remorse for multiple marriages

Altercation leads to plunge from balcony

One man in hospital after falling from second storey balcony in Langley City

5 to start your day

RCMP investigate if man fell – or was thrown – from balcony, tree with eagle nest cut down and more

Man dead in ‘targeted’ shooting in East Vancouver

Several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Cambridge Street and Nanaimo Street

Proposed Trump-Putin meeting at White House is put off

The White House said last week that Trump had directed Bolton to invite Putin to visit Washington in the fall.

Most Read

l -->