1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Police say they’re investigating a serious stabbing in the Downtown Eastside that has left one man in critical condition.

In a statement Saturday, Vancouver police say there was an altercation in the south lane of West Hastings Street near Abbot at around 11 a.m.

A man, who appears to be in his 30s, was stabbed and rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Although its very early in the investigation and no arrests have been made, investigators not believe the stabbing was random and that there is no risk to the general public.

Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Just Posted

White Rock takes stock of city projects in 2017 Annual Report

Mayor expresses confidence that families will enjoy the new, revitalized amenities

PHOTOS: Elgin Park Secondary hosts car show in South Surrey

Students co-ordinated event to raise money for school’s tech department

White Rock RCMP to launch CounterAttack this Canada Day weekend

Police will conduct random road check stops

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Animal was moving and “barking” when rescue crews arrived

Minds in Motion searching for volunteers in White Rock

Program helps residents with dementia stay active, connect with friends

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Most Read

l -->