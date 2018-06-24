Downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station. (Black Press Media files)

10 of TransLink’s most used SkyTrain routes

TransLink released its 2017 Transit Network Performance Review, offering snapshot of ridership

As the population in the Lower Mainland grows, so is ridership along the main transit routes in the region.

TransLink released its 2017 Transit Network Performance Review this week, which included a snapshot overview of where the regional transit network is, and where officials are looking for it to go.

In that report, includes routes that have seen the largest ridership surge, leading to overcrowding on SkyTrains. Based on the number of average weekday boardings per stop, Waterfront is the busiest stop.

Here’s TransLink’s top 10 most-used SkyTrain stations:

  1. Waterfront, along the Canada and Expo Lines: 37,500 passengers
  2. Commercial-Broadway, along the Expo and Millennium Lines: 24,900 passengers
  3. Burrard, along the Expo Line: 23,000 passengers
  4. Granville, along the Expo Line: 20,600 passengers
  5. Metrotown, along theExpo Line: 19,900 passengers
  6. Vancouver City Centre, along the Canada Line: 18,400 passengers
  7. Stadium-Chinatown, along the Expo Line: 16,200 passengers
  8. New Westminster, along the Expo Line: 14,800 passengers
  9. Broadway-City Hall, along the Canada Line: 14,500 passengers
  10. Main Street-Science World, along the Expo Line: 14,300 passengers

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Serial speeder clocked going 138 km/hr in 90 zone
Next story
Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Just Posted

Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Final notes for retiring music teacher at Surrey concert

After 35 years of teaching, Ron Rutley is leaving job as music director at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Not picked in NHL Entry Draft, Surrey’s Burzan keen to prove pro teams wrong

The centre was ranked 58th by International Scouting Service heading into draft, held in Dallas

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

BREAKING: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Popular Banners Restaurant goes up in flames Sunday morning.

Final notes for retiring music teacher at Surrey concert

After 35 years of teaching, Ron Rutley is leaving job as music director at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges

10 of TransLink’s most used SkyTrain routes

TransLink released its 2017 Transit Network Performance Review, offering snapshot of ridership

Serial speeder clocked going 138 km/hr in 90 zone

Driver had their vehicle impounded

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Vancouver shuts down Downtown Eastside residence due to ‘deplorable negligence’

The Regent Hotel is in ‘horrific condition’

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (updated)

Plane lost power shortly after takeoff, RCMP told

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

Most Read

l -->