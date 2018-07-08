10-year-old girl missing in Vancouver

Maryjane Tom hasn’t been seen since midnight

Vancouver police are searching for a missing 10-year-old who hasn’t been seen since midnight on Sunday.

According to police, Maryjane Tom was seen near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street in Vancouver after she went to go meet a friend around midnight.

Maryjane is Aboriginal, 5’3” tall, fair-skinned with a slim build, with straight brown shoulder-length hair that is frizzy at the back and brown eyes.

Her top front teeth are slightly blackened from falling off her bicycle.

Maryjane was last seen wearing a blue or red sweater, tight blue jeans that are loose at the bottom and leather sandals with a side buckle.

She require daily medication.

Anyone who sees Maryjane is asked to call 9-1-1.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs
Next story
RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

Just Posted

10-year-old girl missing in Vancouver

Maryjane Tom hasn’t been seen since midnight

Elderly man killed in Vancouver crash

73-year-old man drove his car in front of a bus

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

Train victim’s friends remember Jack: ‘He was a gift’

Teens share memories at makeshift memorial at Crescent Beach

Transit Police roll out ads urging bystanders to report assault, harassment

More than 600 ads on buses, SkyTrains to focus on bystanders who can report sexual offences

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Accident forces Coquihalla lane closure

DriveBC reports incident about 30 kilometres north of Merritt Sunday afternoon

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

One person is dead after a fatal accident in Mission

Mission RCMP investigating a collision between a pick-up truck and a motorcycle on Sylvester Road

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Most Read

l -->