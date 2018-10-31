Officer with the Mounties’ Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team takes paraphernalia from a Parker Street home in May 2016. (File photo)

10 years jail following White Rock drug-house pleas

Frederic Dwayne Wilson sentenced in Surrey

A Surrey man who pleaded guilty to a series of drug and firearms charges in connection with a May 2016 police raid on a White Rock home was sentenced this week to 10 years in jail on three of the charges, and five years on a fourth.

Frederic Dwayne Wilson learned his penalty Tuesday in Surrey Provincial Court.

According to online court records, Wilson was handed the 10-year term in connection with charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking; he was given five years for firearms offences.

Wilson, 46 at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to the four charges in June of last year – the same week that a trial on the matter was to get underway.

READ MORE: Guilty pleas in White Rock drug-house raid

At that time, the court heard that the drug charges pertained to possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and that Wilson had pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded Smith and Wesson, and three unloaded guns “with readily accessible ammunition.”

Wilson was arrested on May 3, 2016, after a clandestine drug lab was discovered in a two-storey home in the 800-block of Parker Street.

The raid was conducted by the Mounties’ Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit with assistance from White Rock RCMP and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, followed by the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team.

Police one week later said numerous illicit items found in the home and a vehicle included six weapons, ammunition, drugs and cash, as well as a quantity of unknown tablets and powder. Testing confirmed the presence of fentanyl.

Charges were announced later that month – 15 against Wilson and six against a co-accused – and an eight-day trial was scheduled.

In the sentencing hearing last July, Wilson’s lawyers argued he should receive no more than seven years, consecutive to a seven-year term he is already serving in connection with a Vancouver matter. (Wilson lost an appeal of that conviction in October 2017.)

READ MORE: Surrey man loses appeal of five drug convictions

Crown Edlyn Laurie asked the court to impose a consecutive sentence of 14 years.

In addition to the 10- and five-year terms, Wilson was given a lifetime firearms prohibition and ordered to submit a DNA sample. A stay of proceedings was issued on the remaining 11 charges.

Charges against a woman who was arrested with Wilson were also stayed.

Proceedings launched by the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office in August 2016 to seize the Parker Street house have been set for trial on Sept. 23, 2019, in Vancouver Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Province seeks to seize White Rock ‘drug house’

Most Read

