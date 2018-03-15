Regrowth on the Gustafsen Wildfire seen in August 2017. File photo.

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

There’s some extra recovery support coming for communities affected by the 2017 wildfires.

CN, partnered with Tree Canada, is pledging $100,000 to kickstart #OperationReLeaf. Tree Canada is asking for support to help restore as many community green spaces as possible.

B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“We appreciate CN and Tree Canada providing funding and expertise to assist with B.C.’s wildfire recovery efforts. This is an excellent example of how national charities and private businesses can work together to make a difference. Supporting communities affected by last year’s wildfires continues to be one of our government’s top priorities.”

Tree Canada’s campaign after the Fort McMurray wildfires raised enough money to plant more than 70,000 trees.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Government of British Columbia and are thankful to our partner CN for showing strong environmental leadership in helping us restore greenspace in BC. Throughout this process, Tree Canada will be working to help BC communities get back on their feet,” said President of Tree Canada Michael Rosen.

