14 arrested after Vancouver police crackdown on coffee shop, patio theft

14 people have been arrested after a Vancouver police initiative to crack down on technology theft at coffee shops and patios. (Vancouver Police)

Ten Vancouver residents are facing theft charges after a police initiative targeting theft in the city’s downtown coffee shops.

Vancouver police say they notice an uptick in stolen electronic devices from patios and coffee shops in Downtown.

Officers spent eight days on “targeted enforcement” in September and October by using “bait” electronics that were placed in coffee shops and patios and tracked when taken.

As a result, police arrested 14 people and charged 10 Vancouver residents with theft:

David Bongaards, 54

Fardin Daneshvar Kalkhorani, 52

Andrew Dick, 45

James Dixon, 42

Ricardo Dos Santos, 44

Parker Grieve, 23

Nolan Havas, 43

Michael Irwin, 44

Edward Jules, 57

David Unick, 30

Charges against four other people are pending, according to police.

“We are working to protect people and their property, but it only takes a moment for a thief to steal a cell phone, tablet or computer. I encourage people to keep an eye on their belongings because someone else might be waiting for an opportunity to take them,” aid Sgt. Jason Robillard.

“If you’re not watching your stuff in a public place, chances are, someone else is.”

