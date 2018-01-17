154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

More than 150 remote communities in B.C. will soon have high-speed internet following a $45.4-million investment from two levels of government.

Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott announced Wednesday Ottawa would commit $34 million to build 3.5 million metres of subsea fibre optic cable along B.C.’s coast. The remaining $11.4 million will come from the province.

B.C. Minister of Citizens’ Services Jinny Sims said faster internet is as important to the economy today as the railroad was in the 19th century.

The internet speeds will be “comparable to cities like Vancouver,” Sims said.

The money will help connect 44 First Nations.

“Working remotely will now become a reality. Coders, designers, accountants, linguists and small business people can now reach a global audience,” said Peter Lantin, Haida Nation elected president.

“Transitioning away from our dependency on resource-based economy becomes a reality.”

Faster internet connections will slow the brain-drain of young people leaving Haida Gwaii that Lantin said the islands have been experiencing.

The faster connection speeds will also help the Coastal Guardian Watchmen Network, which monitor and protect the lands and waters on their territories, “operate in real-time.”

More than 100 watchmen patrol the coast along First Nation territories, watching for heavy vessels and monitoring emergency responses.

“They compile large amounts of data on tourism, enforcement, wildlife and cultural sites,” said Lantin.

Currently, it takes four hours to upload that information, he said, and fibre optic internet is expected to reduce that.

A list of communities receiving internet:

North Coast Regional District

City West Interconnect (Ridley Island)

Dodge Cove

Hartley Bay (Gitga’at First Nation)

Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation)

Lax Kw’alaams

Metlakatla First Nation

Old Massett (Old Massett Village Council)

Oona River

Prince Rupert Airport

Prince Rupert South Interconnect

Kitimat-Stikine Regional District

Klemtu (Kitasoo)

Central Coast Regional District

Bella Bella (Heiltsuk)

Bella Coola

Duncandy Landing

Martin Valley

Ocean Falls

Oweekeno (Wuikinuxv Nation)

Shearwater

Mount Waddington Regional District

Alert Bay

Bull Harbour (Tlatlasikwala)

Cape Scott

Coal Harbour—ref.Quatsino IR 50633

Da’naxda’xw First Nation

Echo Bay

Gwa’Sala-Nakwaxda’xw

Gwawaenuk Tribe

Health Bay (Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis)

Holberg

Hyde Creek

Kains Island

Kingcome (Dzawada’enuxw First Nation)

Kwakiutl

Mahatta River

Mamalilikulla-Qwe’Qwa’Sot’Em

Mitchell Bay

Namgis First Nation

Port Hardy

Port McNeill

Quatsino

Quatsino

Rumble Beach

Shawl Bay

Sointula

Telegraph Cove

Winter Harbour

Regional District of Alberni-Clayoquot

Ahousaht (ref. Marktosis 8592)

Bamfield

Haggar Lake

Hesquiaht

Hesquiat

Huu-ay-aht

Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Marktosis (+50659 Ahousaht)

Opitsat (Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations)

Poett Nook

Salmon Beach

Tla-o-qui-aht

Tofino

Toquaht

Toquaht

Uchucklesaht

Ucluelet

Ucluelet

Ucluelet First Nation

Capital Regional District

Beecher Bay

Deep Cove

Fernwood

Fulford Harbour

Ganges

Musgrave Landing

Pacheedaht First Nation

Port Renfrew

Port Washington

River Jordan

Saseenos

Saturna

Shirley

Sidney

Sooke

Tseycum

T’Sou-ke

T’Sou-ke First Nation

Victoria

Cowichan Valley Regional District

Chemainus (Stz’uminus First Nation)

Ditidaht

Lyackson

Malahat First Nation

Penelakut (Penelakut Tribe)

Regional District of Nanaimo

Bowser

Nanaimo

Nanoose First Nation

Qualicum Beach

Comox Valley Regional District

Comox

Williams Beach

Metro Vancouver Regional District

Gambier Harbour

Snug Cove

Vancouver Interconnect

Sunshine Coast Regional District

Earls Cove

Egmont

Gibsons

Halfmoon Bay

Langdale

New Brighton

Pope Landing

Roberts Creek

Sechelt

Secret Cove

Welcome Beach

Williamsons Landing

Wilson Creek

Power River Regional District

Barney’s Bar

Black Point

Bliss Landing

Brew Bay

Gillies Bay

Lang Bay

Lasqueti

Lund

Myrtle Point

Pinetree

Powell River

Saltery Bay

Sliammon (Tla’amin Nation)

Stillwater

Van Anda

Westview

