The 1881 Town Hall was moved from the Cloverdale Fairgrounds to the Museum of Surrey campus on Wednesday night (Nov. 7). (Sue Bryant)

1881 Town Hall moved from Cloverdale Fairgrounds to Museum of Surrey

137-year-old hall will join other heritage buildings on the museum campus

Surrey’s 1881 Town Hall was moved to the Museum of Surrey on Wednesday night, joining other historical buildings in a heritage campus.

The move comes as part of the museum’s $15.7-million expansion project. The 137-year-old building joins the Anderson Cabin and the 127-year-old Anniedale School, which was moved to the museum in September.

The 1881 Town Hall was originally scheduled to be moved to the heritage campus on the same night as Anniedale School, but it was determined that it would require further stablization before being moved.

The town hall didn’t have far to travel — it was just one kilometre down 176A Street on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. But the extraction and stablization process was lengthy. It was housed within the BC Vintage Truck Museum, and almost half of the building had to be demolished before the town hall could be removed.

This move isn’t the first time the 1881 Town Hall has changed locations.

The town hall was built in Surrey Centre, where it served as a hall for town business and a meeting place for many of the municipality’s earliest community groups. When the municipal government moved to a new building in 1912, the original hall fell into disuse.

The Cloverdale Junior Chamber of Commerce, wanting to preserve the town hall and its history, volunteered to pay for its restoration and move it to a new location. In 1938, the town hall was moved to what is now the Cloverdale Fairgrounds and it became Surrey’s first museum.

As part of a centennial project in 1958, a 1,000 square foot expansion was built around the hall, and the museum grew. When the Surrey Museum opened in 2005, the town hall — and the building around it — became the BC Vintage Truck Museum.

—with files from Sue Bryant


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The 1881 Town Hall was moved from the Cloverdale Fairgrounds to the Museum of Surrey campus on Wednesday night (Nov. 7). (Sue Bryant)

Previous story
Lower Mainland Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled tourists’ van
Next story
Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

Just Posted

Immunization clinics offered after measles scare at Surrey high school

Fraser Health says anyone at the school from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 could have been exposed to the disease

1881 Town Hall moved from Cloverdale Fairgrounds to Museum of Surrey

137-year-old hall will join other heritage buildings on the museum campus

North Delta church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Residents are invited to ring Trinity Lutheran’s bell to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

Safe Surrey Coalition’s plans could reduce stress, Patton suggests

Patton, 44, was fifth from top of Surrey city councillors elected on Oct. 20, with 33,116 votes

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Lower Mainland Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled tourists’ van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 8

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Elderly woman killed after being hit by pickup truck in Vancouver

Driver is cooperating with police after collision at East 30 Avenue and Main Street

Most Read

l -->