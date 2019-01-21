Two Surrey women in hospital after car hits Richmond hydro pole

Two women from Surrey are in hospital after their car crashed into a hydro pole in Richmond early Monday morning.
RCMP say a Honda sedan hit the pole and careened into the ditch at No. 6 Road and Blundell Road.
Emergency crews had to extricate the 21-year-old driver, who suffered critical injuries, and her 22-year-old passenger, who received serious but not life-threatening wounds.
The crash led to a temporary power outage in the area.
RCMP are looking at alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-278-1212.