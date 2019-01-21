Two Surrey women in hospital after car hits Richmond hydro pole

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the collision

RCMP are investigating after a car with two Surrey women in it crashed into a Richmond hydro pole. (Shane MacKichan)

Two women from Surrey are in hospital after their car crashed into a hydro pole in Richmond early Monday morning.

RCMP say a Honda sedan hit the pole and careened into the ditch at No. 6 Road and Blundell Road.

Emergency crews had to extricate the 21-year-old driver, who suffered critical injuries, and her 22-year-old passenger, who received serious but not life-threatening wounds.

The crash led to a temporary power outage in the area.

RCMP are looking at alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.

READ MORE: Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-278-1212.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.