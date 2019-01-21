RCMP are investigating after a car with two Surrey women in it crashed into a Richmond hydro pole. (Shane MacKichan)

Two Surrey women in hospital after car hits Richmond hydro pole

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the collision

Two women from Surrey are in hospital after their car crashed into a hydro pole in Richmond early Monday morning.

RCMP say a Honda sedan hit the pole and careened into the ditch at No. 6 Road and Blundell Road.

Emergency crews had to extricate the 21-year-old driver, who suffered critical injuries, and her 22-year-old passenger, who received serious but not life-threatening wounds.

The crash led to a temporary power outage in the area.

RCMP are looking at alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-278-1212.

