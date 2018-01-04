(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

1. Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that although the investigation is ongoing, “early indications are that it’s driver error and that the fog may have played a role.” See more >

2. Thick fog blankets Metro Vancouver

A fog advisory was issued for Metro Vancouver early Thursday morning. See more >

3. Possible shooting in Cloverdale

Police are investigating near 64 Avenue and 176 Street in Cloverdale this morning. See more >

4. Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

During the snowy weather and icy rain in late December, the issues have continued and seven people were turned away on one night, according to Tiffany Sawatzky, the residential services manager at the Gateway of Hope. See more >

5. Cop killed in Abbotsford honoured by police in England

Cont. John Davidson, the Abbotsford cop shot to death in November, was honoured by his former police department in England last week. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

Dog saved from howling winds, recovering in Maple Ridge

Handsome is getting better after almost freezing to death in Hope

Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

Mechanical issue suspected in Highway 99 crash

No injuries after semi goes off the road near 16 Avenue in South Surrey

Unattended campfire likely the source of Deals World fire

White Rock store damaged

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Stealth still seeking first victory

New England wins game of runs over Vancouver in National Lacrosse League action

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 4

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

