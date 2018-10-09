54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

Fifty-four houses have been evacuated as a slow-moving landslide pushes into a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

She says the authorities were alerted to the landslide on September 30 at 7:13 a.m.

She says one house has been compromised although she doesn’t know the extent of the damage, and roads have also been damaged.

In a statement posted to its website, the district says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave, and those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Incumbent Delta trustee highlights important policies and procedures
Next story
Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

Just Posted

Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

Sanitary sewer line breaks on Marine Drive

Repairs close Oxford Street

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

Former Surrey school principal Morelli wins provincial education award

‘The day was quite spectacular,’ he says of ceremony held in Victoria

Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

BC Tigers Hurricanes win men’s title, Coastal FC girls are U17 champs in South Surrey

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Surrey had most housing starts in September in Metro Vancouver

Last month saw 330 housing starts in Surrey

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Caroline Hurlbert may not spend Christmas with family in Revelstoke this year

Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son has heard the boy never saw a doctor his entire life before he died in 2013.

Most Read

l -->