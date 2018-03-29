(BCLC/Facebook photo)

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Someone in Delta may be a whole lot richer after yesterday’s Lotto 649 draw.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s website, one ticket purchased in Delta for the March 28 draw had all six winning numbers, netting whoever owns it the entire $7-million jackpot.

The winning numbers are 11, 12, 19, 24, 28 and 46, and the bonus is 39. The odds of hitting all six numbers is approximately 1 in 13,983,816.

So check your tickets and let us know if you’re the lucky winner.

Correction: an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the winner’s share of the prize money. We regret the error.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A ticket sold in Delta is the sole winner of yesterday’s $7-million Lotto 649 draw. (lotto.bclc.com photo)

Previous story
Truck photos shared in new appeal for White Rock arson info
Next story
Suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Work well underway at Miramar Village

Trees removed as ground prepared for two 15- and 16-storey buildings

Summer trolley buses come to White Rock

Buses will carry passengers along Marine Drive and to landmarks throughout city

Surrey-raised hockey official whistles his way around the world

Winter Olympics, IIHF World Championship this year for linesman Nathan Vanoosten

Truck photos shared in new appeal for White Rock arson info

Fire occurred in March 2017

Surrey woman facing charges after alleged credit card fraud totalling $64K

Surrey RCMP say Jennifer Moropito is facing five charges in connection to allegedly defrauding three businesses in B.C. and Alberta

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Cat Fanciers of B.C. host Lucky Cat Affair

International show March 31 and April 1 in Abbotsford

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Double-decker bus project moves ahead for Metro Vancouver

TransLink marks successful pilot project, says 32 buses to arrive next year

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Most Read

l -->