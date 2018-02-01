Port Kells residents near where a body was found in a vehicle in 2014 were evacuated by police. (Langley Advance files)

Abbotsford man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Surrey case

Randeep Singh Match, 36, is expected to be sentenced on March 1

Randeep Singh Match, 36, of Abbotsford has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of 35-year-old Tarsem “Shane” Singh Dhaliwal, whose body was found in a vehicle parked in rural Port Kells.

Match is expected to be sentenced on March 1.

Dhaliwal, 35, had been reported missing to the Surrey RCMP, by his family, two days before his body was discovered in the 18900-block of 92nd Avenue on Jan. 21, 2014.

Dhaliwal left his home Jan. 17, 2014 to meet a friend and never returned home.

“Integrated Investigation Homicide Team investigators, in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, worked tirelessly to secure all of the evidence relevant to this case,” said Corporal Frank Jang, of IHIT. “A guilty plea, in any homicide investigation, speaks to the efforts and dedication by all involved.”

Match had been originally been charged with second-degree murder.


