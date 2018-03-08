Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

A three per cent tax on accommodations, such as hotel rooms, has been approved for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast area ahead of summer travelling within the province.

It’s as a result of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association’s (CCCTA) application for funds through the Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT) program, to support tourism recovery within the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region, and set to tafe effect May 1.

“The CCCTA is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure accommodation providers (excluding Quesnel and Wells) are aware of how to properly collect and remit the tax. The additional funds will be managed by a local tourism industry marketing committee, and it is expected the MRDT, which is applicable until 2023, will stimulate injection of approximately $1 million in new marketing funds annually to drive more visitation to the region,” according to a release by the CCCTA.

The funds come as a much-needed marketing boost after the 2017 wildfires which resulted in $55 million in lost revenue to tourism-related businesses, according to the CCCTA.

“These funds along with other generous investments by our tourism industry partners will go a long way to ensuring our key markets are informed that the exceptional visitor experiences provided by our region are available for the 2018 tourism season and beyond,” says CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker.

In anticipation of the approval, the CCCTA was awarded $225,000 for the coming fiscal year (April 1) to fund marketing visitor experiences in the region.

Back in March of 2017, 75 percent of the rooms in the Cariboo Regional District had signed on and 65 per cent for the entire Cariboo Chilcotin Coast area, according to Thacker.

Len Doucette, the then manager of the Spruce Hill Resort & Spa, said he was excited about what the marketing money would be able to do when the tax was still in the proposal stage in February 2017.

“The extra three per cent is going to be going towards marketing and it will be marketing the whole area in tourism and I think that is something that is long overdue and those extra marketing dollars are definitely going to help the area as it will boost the tourism,” said Doucette

“Pretty much every jurisdiction within B.C. already has that three per cent so I don’t think it’s going to be anything that the people aren’t going to expect or be surprised to see.”

Previous story
Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs
Next story
Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismissed his lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

Just Posted

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismissed his lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

‘Ambient Landscapes’ merges nature with technology for show at Surrey Art Gallery

Jim Bizzocchi’s ambient video is ‘video intended to play on the walls in the backgrounds of our lives’

Delta has the ‘right mix’ for women leaders

On International Women’s Day, Delta women look at how the city makes opportunities for leadership

Surrey teen heading to Tunisia to fight in junior world taekwondo championship

To fly there, a fundraising night at Cloverdale pub is planned for Stanislav Miller and family

VIDEO: White Rock house demolished to make way for parkade

City purchased the property for $1.4 million in 2016

Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs

Province spent $3 million less clearing ice and snow off bridges

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

WATCH: VPD release security video from the November theft.

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Giants finally ground Rockets in Kelowna

Vancouver had lost 26 straight games in Kelowna, dating back to 2011

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Most Read

l -->