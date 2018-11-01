Laurie Guerra, councillor-elect, received the third most votes for the Oct. 20 election. (Submitted photo: Laurie Guerra)

Surrey city council

Advocacy work leads to federal, municipal politics

Laurie Guerra received the third most votes for a councillor on Oct. 20

This story is the third in a series on Surrey’s eight councillors-elect.

– – –

Laurie Guerra almost didn’t run in the 2018 civic election.

“Literally, I think the day before the very last day was when I signed up to join the Safe Surrey Coalition team,” Guerra told the Now-Leader.

RELATED: Laurie Guerra to run with Safe Surrey Coalition again

Guerra garnered the third most votes in the Oct. 20 municipal election with 33,955 votes.

Just before that, Guerra was actually in the running for the Fleetwood-Port Kells nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada.

However, while she was running for the Fleetwood-Port Kells nomination, Guerra said mayor-elect Doug McCallum asked her to join Safe Surrey Coalition “because they had their seven people but they wanted me as their eighth person.”

Guerra ran with Safe Surrey Coalition in the 2014 civic election, and according to her website, she received 18,500 votes.

Guerra said she felt “blessed” McCallum would consider her for the party again, but said she decided to continue running for the Conservative nomination.

When the numbers for the nomination bid came out in the end, Guerra said she realized “the membership numbers weren’t in my favour.” She said she had about two days after the nomination didn’t work out to decide if she would run again with Safe Surrey.

Guerra said politics is kind of a “natural fit” for her.

“I didn’t start out to be a politician, but I thought to myself, ‘Of course I could do this.’”

Guerra said she’s been involved in politics for nearly a decade, but her advocacy work started about 18 years ago.

Her first son, Guerra said, was diagnosed with autism when he was five years old.

“That changes who you are as a parent, and I found that autism was treatable and I researched that treatment.”

Guerra’s son is now 23 and is studying at Simon Fraser University, adding he will graduate with a degree is mechatronics systems and engineering next summer.

“He’s reached what’s known as best outcome from that science-based treatment. They call it indistinguishable from his peers,” she said.

“That’s why I have been an advocate for science-based treatment for autism for the last at least 18 years. I would advocate to every government official about this autism treatment.” But she said she “kept getting the runaround.”

Guerra has been a director with Autism BC for several years, and it’s because of that advocacy work with Autism BC that she became involved in politics.

“I just thought to myself, well, if these politicians can’t do anything, maybe they should get the heck out of the road and get somebody in there that can do something.”

Guerra said she “is always going to advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”

“That’s one thing I will bring in my work (to city council).”

In her role as a councillor, Guerra said she will be looking into a model for the public consultation process which she said was part of Safe Surrey’s campaign promises. She said she wanted to take the lead on that project and has been doing a bit of research.

Guerra said while campaigning, she “noticed from talking with so many people” that they “didn’t feel heard” by city council. “They really didn’t feel like the city was listening to them, and (the city) really wasn’t listening to them.”

Going forward, Guerra said her top priorities are “coming up with real pragmatic solutions in solving what the needs of the communities are.”

Her other interests, Guerra said, include parks, recreation and culture and working with the school board.

“We were talking with mayor-elect McCallum and he was saying the school trustees don’t have much of a co-ordinated process or consultation with the city councillors lately,” said Guerra, adding council was to “up the game.”

Guerra lives in the Fleetwood-Tynehead area in a blended family with two sons from Guerra’s previous marriage and three daughters from her husband’s previous relationship.

Guerra said she and her husband were high school sweethearts and “rekindled” at their 25-year high school reunion.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead following collision with bus in Delta
Next story
Surrey man banned from involvement in securities transactions

Just Posted

Surrey school’s student election offers sweet lesson in politics

Young candidates’ campaigns feature big promises of more field trips, laptops and candy

South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Parklander resident says property owners ‘treat us like garbage’

Surrey man banned from involvement in securities transactions

BCSC decision related to fraud that resulted in more than $1.5 million in losses for investors

Advocacy work leads to federal, municipal politics

Laurie Guerra received the third most votes for a councillor on Oct. 20

Heavy downpours drench Lower Mainland as rainfall warning issued

Up to 80 mm of rain is expected

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Peninsula celebrates Halloween

From spooky to funny, South Surrey and White Rock residents went all out this Halloween

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Most Read

l -->