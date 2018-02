Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, were on Highway 99 in South Surrey this morning, for an incident near the pedestrian overpass north of 24 Avenue.

The highway, temporarily blocked to southbound traffic, reopened just after 9:30 a.m. During the highway closure, southbound traffic backed up as far as the 152 Street overpass.

From the pedestrian overpass looking south, a single vehicle could be seen off to the side of the highway, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

More to come…