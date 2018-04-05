Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

The victim of a sexual assault and robbery in Aldergrove Tuesday night says she can’t provide a description of her attacker as she was unable to get a look at him.

RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating the case and have released few details. On Thursday police said they don’t anticipate there will be a sketch of the suspect issued to the public.

Police have interviewed the victim and have canvassed the neighbourhood for information and continue to ask the public to call in any tips they may have.

Police dog handlers also tried to follow the trail of the attacker and so far have failed to find the victim’s bedsheets and purse, which they believe were taken from the residence.

The victim messaged the Aldergrove Star via social media on Wednesday evening that she “tried to look at him once (and) got punched in the face so I wish I could tell the police what he looks like but I can not.”

She said the attacker came up behind her while she was taking the trash outside and she was throttled “till I passed out. When I came to was face down on my bed with my hands tied. Was way too scared to move after being punched a few times.”

She said she had no idea why the attacker took her bedsheets.

“U would have to ask him that,” she replied.

Previous story
Boat catches fire at Vancouver marina
Next story
UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

Just Posted

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Final buzzer tonight for Surrey’s all-star high school hoopsters

Enver Creek Secondary gym hosts Winner’s Circle games for girls and boys

Public meeting today about gypsy moth spraying in North Surrey

Provincial officials say trapping and monitoring revealed a growing population across 46.5 hectares in Surrey

Changes coming to North Delta Family Day

The revitalized festivities will include a dunk tank, if enough participants can be found

Surrey mayor supports retirement allowance, but says process was flawed

Metro chair says new remuneration bylaw ‘missed the mark’

Yale-bound soccer star has lofty goals on and off the pitch

South Surrey’s Saje Brar to play NCAA soccer this fall

Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Domestic assault call ends with collision; suspect with warrants arrested

Incident occurs Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford

Young woman killed in east Vancouver crash

This is the city’s second pedestrian death of 2018

North Delta happenings: week of April 5

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

5 to start your day

An Aldergrove woman is sexually assaulted, transit police get a 10% pay hike and more

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Most Read

l -->