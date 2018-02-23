Crews tested the cable collars on the Alex Fraser Bridge for the first time on Feb. 23, 2018. (Ravi Kahlon/Facebook photo)

Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars tested for first time

Five centimetres of snow was removed from the cables in a test run today

The cable collars on the Alex Fraser bridge received their first test today (Feb. 23), after crews used them to clear about five centimetres of snow from the cables.

The cable collars, which slide down the cables from the top of the bridge to clear snow and ice, are still in the process of being installed. The installation is expected to be finished by the end of March.

The collars have yet to be dropped on the Port Mann Bridge, although they may be tested if enough snow accumulates over the day.

Temporary lane closures may be in place on both bridges because of the cable collar testing.

