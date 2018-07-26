Altercation leads to plunge from balcony

One man in hospital after falling from second storey balcony in Langley City

  • Jul. 26, 2018 8:46 a.m.
  • News

A 29-year-old Langley man is in custody following an altercation last night that led to another man falling from a second storey balcony.

Police were called to an apartment in the 5300 block of 204 Street around 10:20 p.m., after a man was seen falling from the balcony to another balcony below.

The 29-year-old, who remained in the suite, was taken into custody as police continue their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fall.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Statements have been taken from several witnesses and the information will be compiled and presented to the BC Prosecution Service, police said.

Reports indicate the altercation may have been the result of a dispute between roommates.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today.


