File

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

An American Indigenous man’s right to hunt in Canada has been upheld by a judge because his ancestors traditionally hunted in this country.

Richard Desautel was charged with violations under British Columbia’s Wildlife Act after he shot and killed a cow elk near Castlegar in 2010.

RELATED: Nelson court hears appeal in Sinixt hunting case

Desautel, a member of the Lakes Tribe in Washington state, argued in provincial court that he was exercising his constitutional right to hunt for ceremonial purposes and was acquitted of the charges in March.

But the Crown appealed to the B.C. Supreme Court, arguing that Desautel is not an Aboriginal person of Canada because the First Nation he claims to be a member of was declared extinct, so he doesn’t have that constitutional right.

RELATED: Province appeals Sinixt hunting case

Justice Robert Sewell has dismissed the appeal, saying Desautel’s tribe traditionally lived on both sides of the border and it has deep connections to its territory in Canada.

Sewell’s written decision says denying the group’s rights would be inconsistent with the objective of reconciliation, because the group occupied the land before European settlers came into contact with First Nations and continued to use the territory after an international boundary was imposed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.
Next story
Homeless, hurt and harassed

Just Posted

Heavy northbound traffic in Massey tunnel for second day

The southbound counterflow lane is creating delays for those heading north

PAN’s most well-read online stories of 2017

Big wins, big losses take South Surrey-White Rock readers by storm on social media

Surrey woman asks B.C. Supreme Court to halt city’s Hawthorne Road project

Petition filed in court Friday says controversial plan violates Species at Risk Act and Wildlife Act

Victim of Abbotsford murder identified

Body of Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was discovered yesterday in a field.

Freezing rain warning in effect for Surrey, Langley

Residents, travellers warned to keep a lookout for ‘adverse’ weather conditions

VIDEO: Icicle forming on DriveBC cam shows just how cold it is

Winter storm spreading across Lower Mainland, Environment Canada says

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Raw sewage flooded Langley City daycare

The new business owner is facing a hefty repair bill.

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in B.C. lake after crash

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Passion for clean water drives local businessmen to sponsor wells in Cambodia

‘It was really cool to see,’ says David Moerman, about visiting wells in person

Most Read