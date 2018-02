Mayor Linda Hepner, along with representatives from the province and RCMP, will reveal details at 1 p.m.

SURREY — Mayor Linda Hepner and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnwarth are set to “roll out a new, high-profile support for local anti-gang outreach” today.

The announcement is being made alongside RCMP at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School in Whalley.

Follow us for the news this afternoon as it breaks at 1 p.m.

See also: ‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

See also: Violent crime in Surrey fell by eight per cent in 2017, police say



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter