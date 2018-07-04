Anti-SOGI talk at Surrey church met with counter protest

Pro-SOGI rallier and Surrey trustee candidate Cindy Dalglish said the goal was to ‘show support for all students in the district’

Ralliers who support the LGBTQ-inclusivity SOGI 123 program set up outside a Surrey church Tuesday (July 3), where an event was held inside that opposed the program. (Submitted photo)

An event at a Surrey church against a school program focusing on inclusivity for the LGBTQ community was met with a counter rally on Tuesday.

The anti-SOGI 123 talk, at the Surrey Pentecostal Assembly in Fleetwood, was a “private event, intended for Christians only,” according to a Facebook post by speaker Jenn Smith.

It was a “great event,” he wrote afterward, adding it was “another step towards smashing SOGI 123.”

Posters for other events he’s spoken at this year call SOGI 123 an “assault on the minds of our children, and the trampling of parental and religious rights.”

The SOGI program, according to sogieducation.org, “aims to make schools inclusive and safe for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities” and “equips educators of all backgrounds and experiences with tools and resources for supporting marginalized LGBTQ students and for creating safer and more inclusive school environments for all students.”

Smith wrote that the July 3 event featured a prayer, and was “protected by Canadian laws that make it an offense to intrude upon private religious gatherings, disrupt such a gathering, or interfere with people attending such gatherings.”

While he said “LGBTQ activists are welcome to attend my secular public talks (I have done several),” he asked that they “respect the law regarding private religious gatherings and not intrude upon that.”

That didn’t stop ralliers from setting up outside the Fleetwood church.

Among those who took part in the pro-SOGI rally was Cindy Dalglish, who is running as a Surrey trustee in the upcoming Oct. 20 civic election.

Dalglish, who estimated she was among roughly 40 SOGI supporters outside the church, said their goal was to “show support for all students in the district.”

She said the “misinformation” spread by those against SOGI will “harm students.”

“It’s one thing to oppose SOGI 123, it’s another to use incorrect rhetoric and resources as to what SOGI 123 is,” she said, accusing organizers of Tuesday’s event of doing just that. “If someone truly wants to understand what SOGI 123 is or isn’t, I recommend they go to the source.”

Leaflets handed out at the Tuesday rally in Surrey say gender change can “lead to a life-long dependence on pharmaceutical medications and self-mutilation” and that “boys that identify as girls can now play in sports designated exclusively for females.”

It also says the program is “confusing kids and perhaps leading them on a path towards gender transition” and accuses schools of “concealing information from parents regarding gender dysphoria and sexual orientation” which it says is a violation of parent rights and a violation of the BC School Act.

The Now-Leader has contacted the Surrey school district for comment.

Dalglish said that information is “blatantly and destructively false.”

“It supports children to be who they are, and allows other children to understand who they are,” Dalglish said of SOGI. “We fear what we don’t understand and that creates a terrible culture for children that deserve to learn in a safe, inclusive environment.”

Meantime, Smith vowed to continue the fight against the program, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“One town after another, one church after another, one venue after another, and eventually hundreds become thousands,” he wrote. “You cannot ignore the largest demographic in society, trample their beliefs and values, and get away with it. There is a storm coming. Our storm. And when it comes it will force this government, which has ignored the majority of the population on this issue, to move. We said many months ago, we will not be silenced, we will not be intimidated, and we will be victorious.”

Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last fall, Parents United Canada said it was filing an “urgent” human rights complaint after it was not allowed to rent a venue for a rally to inform parents about efforts to stop the SOGI 123 curriculum program.



