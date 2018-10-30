Armoured vehicle responds to weapons complaint in Cloverdale

Emergency response team called in to assist RCMP with weapons complaint

A major police response shut down an area of Cloverdale last night, as RCMP investigated a weapons complaint in the 17600-block of 60 Avenue.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said that a call was made to police just before 8 p.m. on Monday night (Oct. 29), after the caller observed “what they believed was a person with a weapon inside a home.”

Out of an abundance of caution, RCMP called in the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, said Sturko. A tactical armoured vehicle also responded to the incident, and officers closed the area down.

Sturko said that RCMP recognize that the large response was concerning for residents, but “we do that to be as safe as we can, for both the public and responders.”

A Black Press Media freelancer at the scene said a flash bang was detonated to notify occupants of the house that there was an armoured vehicle in the front yard.

RCMP confirmed that one person was arrested on scene, and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning. No charges have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


