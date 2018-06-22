Fire seen yesterday near Kamloops. BC Wildfire Service photo.

Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

‘We’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over’

Yesterday saw over 20,000 lightning strikes, adding to the 19,000 strikes from the day prior with both days seeing over 100 wildfires start in B.C., according to Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek.

“Another busy day. Definitely keeping our crews on the hop out there, but again nothing of huge concern.”

Among the more significant was a 60-hectare grass/bush interface fire in Kamloops that briefly caused some tactical evacuations of about a dozen homes.

RELATED: Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

“We’ve definitely been making good progress and we’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over. There’s certainly still going to be a risk for some areas over the next few days but we don’t expect to see numbers like that again for the foreseeable future.”

The largest fire in the province is a 1,200-hectare fire near Kloch Lake about 200 km northwest of Prince George. There are a handful in the Northwest Fire Centre that are around 30, 50 and 100 hectares and in the Prince George Fire Centre near Fort Nelson at about 300 hectares.

“For the most part though, I think, as evidenced by the fact that we still don’t have any really significant fires on the go right now, in terms of evacuation alerts or orders or threatening communities, the situation is still pretty well in hand,” he says. “Obviously, we still have a lot of fire on the landscape that we have to deal with.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ferry repairs will mean sailing waits to and from Vancouver Island
Next story
Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver rejects Hazelmere Valley development

Decision follows behind-closed-doors debate spurred by Surrey councillor’s note of ‘new information’

Tents gone from Surrey’s 135A Street, but not all accepted housing: city

City of Surrey says it will ‘not permit any camping on 135A’ after street cleared this week, and shelter space still available

Parents fight for ‘systemic change’ in how Surrey students with autism are supported

Dozens wearing ‘Team Maya’ T-shirts attended June 20 school board meeting, call for support worker ‘continuity’

Surrey resident falls victim to $18,000 CRA, Bitcoin scam

Police provide tips to help others avoid being defrauded

Cloverdale palooza marks the start of summer park play

City of Surrey’s Park Play Palooza kicks off at Hazelgrove Park Saturday

City contractors demolish Memorial Park washrooms

Facility expected to be complete by January

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Coroner says statistics show a spike in drownings beginning in May and rising through August

Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

‘We’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over’

PHOTO: Shark spotted near Vancouver beach

Woman snaps photo of a seal, heron and what’s believed to be a Pacific spiny dogfish

Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

Grass fire remains under control by BC Wildfire Service

Police watchdog forwards report to Crown in Burnaby fatal shooting

RCMP were responding to an alleged robbery in 2015

Most Read

l -->