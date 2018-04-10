Arrest made in South Surrey hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP say an arrest has been made in connection with a March 18 pedestrian hit-and-run in South Surrey. (Surrey RCMP file photo)

Surrey RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a March 18 hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police announced the arrest on Twitter at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Arrest made in pedestrian hit and run investigation from March 18th. Thank you the public and media for your assistance & to those who came forward to help advance our investigation. Previous news release: https://t.co/31mgZHmlvb pic.twitter.com/eppLU2JsuN — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 10, 2018

“Arrest made in pedestrian hit and run investigation from March 18th. Thank you the public and media for your assistance & to those who came forward to help advance our investigation,” the tweet states.

Police first appealed to the public for help identifying a driver and passenger on March 19, the day after the incident occurred in the 2700-bock of King George Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrian was struck at around 8 p.m. that evening, as she crossed King George from east to west in a crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

Images from a witness’ video were released in an effort to identify two individuals. Police also released a photo of a van, with a belief its driver may have witnessed the collision.

A second appeal for the public’s help was issued March 29.

According to a news release issued Tuesday , two people were arrested April 4 in connection with the incident. (Police initially reported that the arrest had occurred April 9, then later issued a correction with the April 4 date.)

No details on the pair, including age or city of residence, were shared.

Both were later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

“Having the witness video available to share with the public was very important in this case,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in the release. “Ultimately it was people who were willing to do the right thing and come forward with information who advanced the investigation.”

At this time, charges have not been laid. Failure to remain at the scene of an accident carries penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act and may lead to criminal charges, the release notes.