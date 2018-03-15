Auction allows buyers to bid on bouncy castles

A Langley auction house is hosting an inflatables auction this weekend.

Ever wanted your own bouncy castle?

Able Auctions’ Langley branch is hosting an inflatables auction this Saturday, March 17, featuring 18 inflatables of various sizes and shapes, all up for grabs by the highest bidder.

They include 45-foot-long animal themed obstacle courses, a 20-foot tall slide, a mechanical bull ride, 10-foot “Zorb” balls, inflatable movie screens, and a Frozen-themed bouncy castle.

The auction is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a preview Friday, March 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Able Auctions, at 19757 92A Ave.

 

UPDATE: Orca Airways grounded due to safety issues
School district denies claim 100+ students walked out of SOGI presentation

White Rock students fuelling the brain with exercise

Eaton Arrowsmith adopts exercise routine

Student stabbed near Surrey’s Enver Creek Secondary

Surrey RCMP believe it was a ‘consensual, agreed upon fight’ that occurred a short ways away from the school

Surrey wine collector was a ‘booze loser’ for month in cancer-fighting cause

Rob Charlton went alcohol-free in February to raise $2,000 for BC Cancer Foundation

Nominees sought for Surrey’s 7th Annual Top 25 Under 25 Awards

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for young people who got the right stuff

Police hunt for owner of military medals found in Surrey last Remembrance Day

The medals were found at a bus stop last year and police haven’t been able to determine who they belong to

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

Out in Schools film screening in Abbotsford went well, presenter says

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

