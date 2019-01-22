Trucks stage Sunday for a convoy in memory of Linden Baglo, the eight-year-old Nanaimo boy who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while he was riding his bike earlier this month. SWEENIE MOVING photo/Facebook

Auto shop apologizes after B.C. employees disrespect memorial convoy

Mr. Lube staff members suspended after incident Sunday in Nanaimo

An auto service chain issued a public apology after employees were said to have made rude gestures to truck drivers who were paying their respects to an eight-year-old Nanaimo boy who died this month.

More than 100 big-rig trucks were downtown on Sunday afternoon as part of a convoy paying tribute to Linden Baglo, who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Nanaimo on Jan. 6.

Convoy organizer Pete Fry said as the trucks passed the Mr. Lube location on Terminal Avenue on Sunday, “all the staff was outside” giving the middle finger and yelling at the truckers. Fry said he later heard that the employees thought the convoy was some sort of pipeline rally or protest, but “if you don’t know what it is, why would you do that, especially in your uniform?”

He said seeing that “hit hard” to a lot of the truckers.

“Especially in a community that our brother, a driver, lives in, and that little boy Linden [lived in]. We’re supporting that family and for them to do that was very distasteful and very disrespectful.”

In a letter posted to social media Monday, Mr. Lube president and CEO Stuart Suls referenced “an alarming and disheartening event” outside the Nanaimo location Sunday.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies to the Nanaimo community, family members and friends of Linden Baglo; we will be doing whatever we can to make things right,” the letter noted.

The letter went on to advise that the employees involved have been suspended.

“We are very disappointed in the actions of these individuals and in no way does this represent Mr. Lube and our core values. Furthermore, there will be mandatory training on Mr. Lube employee standards for any Nanaimo employees that were not involved in this incident to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

RELATED: Truck convoy honouring Nanaimo boy who died after being struck by vehicle

The convoy was otherwise well-received, Fry said, and well-supported, as he hadn’t expected more than 15-20 trucks initially and the final count was 113. Fry said Linden Baglo’s stepfather was so moved that he nearly fell to his knees.

“People thought it was a touching thing. Knowing that someone wanted to give support to a family, I think they just thought, it’s for a good cause and people just wanted to stick together,” Fry said. “[Truck drivers] do have hearts and we’re not the kind of mean people that people think we are sometimes.”

RELATED: Nanaimo boy dies after being hit by truck on the weekend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada
Next story
Crime in Surrey dropped by four per cent in 2018 from 2017, city’s top cop says

Just Posted

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, court hears

Crown submits evidence shows Lisa Batstone wanted eight-year-old Teagan to die

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

White Rock council challenged by Lady Alexandra conundrum

Feedback on reviewed project from highrise site owner and residents reveals division

A look inside Brendan McLeod’s ‘Brain,’ in Surrey on tour

INTERVIEW: Toronto-based artist at Centre Stage with words and music

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Catholic student says he didn’t disrespect Native American

Many saw the white teenagers, who had travelled to Washington for an anti-abortion rally, appearing to mock the Native Americans

Former Blue Jays ace Roy Halladay voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

M’s legend Edgar Martinez, Rivera, Mussina also make the grade

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Routes could cost up to $3.8 billion

Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan valley

Coquihalla highway, the Connector, and Highway 3, from Princeton to Allison Pass are getting snow.

Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner

Archer, the dog found roaming along Coq. Hwy. on Jan. 19, has been reunited with owner

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Most Read

l -->