North Coast experienced a power outage on March 1. (BC Hydro map)

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

After an avalanche knocked out the City of Prince Rupert’s power, the coastal community and nearby Port Edward are relying on a backup generator for all of their electricity. An avalanche approximately 45km west of Terrace damaged a transmission tower on the south shore of the Skeena River, putting 8,000 customers in that dark for an hour on March 1.

The communities will remain on the backup generator until BC Hydro fixes the main transmitter.

Customers should note that clocks will run approximately 18 seconds faster per hour while the gas-fired service is active.

BC Hydro listed five outages which started at 12:16 p.m. when the transmission line serving the two communities went out of service.

Crews were dispatched to start up the Prince Rupert Gas Plant and begin bringing customers back online, said Dave Mosure, northern community relations for BC Hydro. Helicopter patrols were initiated to discover the cause of the event.

By 1:10 p.m. all residential and commercial customers were back on, and by 1:22 p.m. all remaining industrial customers were fully restored.

“This is a coordinated effort given the size of the load involved,” Mosure said in an email.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crews have not closed Highway 16 for avalanche control as mentioned earlier.
Previous story
Surrey dentist admits to providing unnecessary treatment, faces fines and six-month ban from practice
Next story
Sentencing hearing slated today for cop in breach-of-trust case

Just Posted

Police, volunteers spread distracted-driving message in White Rock

Events targeted drivers using cellphones to continue through March

Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative to support inclusive Cloverdale, Langley youth groups

Cloverdale, Langley youth groups promoting inclusion can apply for ‘micro-grants’

Surrey dentist admits to providing unnecessary treatment, faces fines and six-month ban from practice

Dr. Karim Lalani’s practices include Clayton Heights Dental, Panorama Family Dental

Collision on 24 Avenue in South Surrey

Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash at 168 Street and 24 Avenue

COLUMN: The bigger the bias, the louder they call

If you have yet to make up your mind, the best news articles are the ones that leave you perplexed

Semiahmoo Totems advance to provincial hoops semifinals

South Surrey squad to face No. 1 Kelowna Friday event at Langley Events Centre

Home sales in Vancouver fall 9% in February

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver blames rising interest rates, stricter mortgage requirements

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

Brave B.C. boxer making ‘miracle’ recovery since being rescued: SPCA

Cedric has slowly started to gain weight but still has problems keeping warm due to emaciation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read

l -->