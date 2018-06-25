Jessica Gallagher and Joshua Hartnell play king and queen for a day in the BCLC office as they pick up their $1 million prize. (BCLC photo)

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Jessica Gallagher and Joshua Hartnell say it’s still sinking in, but they have a million reasons to celebrate after matching all seven numbers and winning the $1 million Maxmillion prize from the Lotto Max draw on June 1.

The Enderby couple learned of the win while Gallagher was attending a roller derby in Revelstoke. Before checking into her hotel, Gallagher decided to scan her ticket. Once she heard the jingle and saw all the zeros she could barely contain herself.

“I sent Josh a picture of the validation slip right away, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I called my mom and one of my girlfriends, too. I waited to tell my roller derby friends ‘till after the game — that was the best.”

For his part, Hartnell jumped in his car and rushed to meet Gallagher to celebrate what still feels like an overwhelming win.

“You always joke about winning but it doesn’t quite feel real yet,” he said.

“Life is good but this just adds to it,” said Gallagher. “We can’t wait to take a vacation, buy a dune buggy and share our news during our big family reunion this summer.”

Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong sold the winning ticket.

This is the second win in the Enderby area in less than a year. A woman from Grindrod picked up $500,000 in September 2017 by saying ‘yes’ to the extra.

See related: Grindrod woman talk of the town

Lotto Max tickets can be purchased at any BCLC lottery retailer or on PlayNow.com until 7:30 p.m. (PDT) every Friday evening.

Every time a lottery ticket is purchased in B.C., it funds programs across the province. Learn more at bclc.com/playitforward/.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information visit GameSense.ca.

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Most Read

