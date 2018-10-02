B.C. Green Party leader disappointed in LNG announcement

“Our Caucus has been clear that we do not support the government’s LNG regime”

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and Premier John Horgan are seen in this Black Press file image from Sept. 18, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

In a statement released late Monday night, LNG Canada announced a consortium of groups will be moving ahead with building an liquid natural gas facility on B.C.’s northern coast.

The plant will be built in Kitimat, and includes joint venture participants such as Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Kogas. All companies will be responsible for providing their own natural gas supply and will individually offtake and market its share of LNG, much to the chagrin of B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

“I am deeply disappointed that the NDP minority government’s tax giveaway has resulted in the country’s single biggest source of emissions receiving an FID,” said B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

“Adding such a massive new source of GhGs means that the rest of our economy will have to make even more sacrifices to meet our climate targets. A significant portion of the LNG Canada investment will be spent on a plant manufactured overseas, with steel sourced from other countries. B.C. taxpayers will subsidize its power by paying rates twice as high and taking on the enormous public debt required to build Site C. There may be as little as 100 permanent jobs at LNG Canada. I believe we can create far more jobs in other industries that won’t drastically increase our emissions.”

He goes on to say it breaks his heart that young people must watch politicians, “who once professed to champion climate change action… succumb to the temptation of short-sighted political wins.”

In a release from the province early Tuesday morning, they say the $40-billion investment shows B.C. can balance economic opportunity and job creation with forward-looking environmental action that meets climate change goals.

“British Columbians want a future that brings opportunities for them and their kids in the communities they call home, while living up to our responsibilities to guarantee clean air, land and water for the generations that follow,” said B.C. premier John Horgan.

The first LNG is expected to start moving from the facility sometime before 2025.



