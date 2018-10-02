B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and Premier John Horgan are seen in this Black Press file image from Sept. 18, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Green Party leader disappointed in LNG announcement

“Our Caucus has been clear that we do not support the government’s LNG regime”

In a statement released late Monday night, LNG Canada announced a consortium of groups will be moving ahead with building an liquid natural gas facility on B.C.’s northern coast.

The plant will be built in Kitimat, and includes joint venture participants such as Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Kogas. All companies will be responsible for providing their own natural gas supply and will individually offtake and market its share of LNG, much to the chagrin of B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

“I am deeply disappointed that the NDP minority government’s tax giveaway has resulted in the country’s single biggest source of emissions receiving an FID,” said B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

“Adding such a massive new source of GhGs means that the rest of our economy will have to make even more sacrifices to meet our climate targets. A significant portion of the LNG Canada investment will be spent on a plant manufactured overseas, with steel sourced from other countries. B.C. taxpayers will subsidize its power by paying rates twice as high and taking on the enormous public debt required to build Site C. There may be as little as 100 permanent jobs at LNG Canada. I believe we can create far more jobs in other industries that won’t drastically increase our emissions.”

RELATED: LNG Canada export facility receives green light

RELATED: B.C. Greens will vote against LNG Canada going ahead

He goes on to say it breaks his heart that young people must watch politicians, “who once professed to champion climate change action… succumb to the temptation of short-sighted political wins.”

In a release from the province early Tuesday morning, they say the $40-billion investment shows B.C. can balance economic opportunity and job creation with forward-looking environmental action that meets climate change goals.

“British Columbians want a future that brings opportunities for them and their kids in the communities they call home, while living up to our responsibilities to guarantee clean air, land and water for the generations that follow,” said B.C. premier John Horgan.

The first LNG is expected to start moving from the facility sometime before 2025.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Asylum seekers housed in Toronto hotels will have their stays extended
Next story
Commissioner hopes Ottawa’s save-the-whales effort is not too late

Just Posted

‘Rock n’ roll hotel’ in the works at Surrey’s Flamingo Events Centre

Rooms at King George Blvd. converted into rehearsal studios, others for band shelter

Hayne asks city to look into wider handicap parking spots in Surrey

Meanwhile, LeFranc suggests city install wheelchair ramp in front of Holland Park fountain

Warning issued about ‘high risk’ sex offender living in Surrey

Jeffrey Goddard residing in city under surveillance, 23 court-ordered conditions

Surrey mayor, longtime councillors say farewell at final meeting pre-election

Together, Hepner and councillors Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve have served a combined 55 years on council

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Most Read

l -->