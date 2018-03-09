B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA

Experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units – in 2018

B.C. real estate experts are predicting vulnerable tides in the year ahead as rising interest rates are set to impact homeowners across the province.

In the BC Real Estate Association’s first-quarter housing forecast for 2018, released Friday, experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units per year.

Still, that leaves B.C.’s housing sales well above the province’s 10-year average of about 84,000 units annually.

Unsurprisingly, analysts are pointing to slower economic growth, tougher mortgage qualification rules in addition to increasing interest rates as some of the main factors in the slowing stats.

Association chief economist Cameron Muir said this means housing demand will moderate this year, with no sign of bouncing back into 2019.

By the numbers, about 60,000 homes are under construction across the province, well above the previous peak of 45,000 units for the same time period recorded in 2008, as builders continue to react to the lack of supply.

In Metro Vancouver alone, 2,000 units are in the pipeline, 56 per cent more than recorded in 2008, the association said.

But despite that – and the five-year-qualifying rate forecast to rise 35 basis points by the end of 2018, and another 21 basis points by the end of 2019 – prices are still set to continue increasing.

The association estimates that the average price of a home is to increase six per cent to $752,000 this year, and a further four per cent to $781,800 in 2019.

Previous story
Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation
Next story
Surrey looks to keep illegal pot dispensaries at bay with bylaw wording change

Just Posted

VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey’s new $68M biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Port Kells project a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management, says City of Surrey

Surrey looks to keep illegal pot dispensaries at bay with bylaw wording change

On Monday, city council will consider ‘immediate’ changes to keep ‘maximum level of control’ in managing cannabis legalization

White Rock United Church redevelopment receives strong support

Some residents continue to express concerns about height, massing and impact on the neighbourhood

Surrey schools will have an extra non-instructional day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

White Rock Princess Party changing hands

Event will be co-ordinated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

B.C. housing prices forecast to stay high despite moderating demand: BCREA

Experts predict that residential sales will dip by 8.6 per cent – or 94,855 units – in 2018

Langley Rivermen stave off elimination by outscoring Surrey Eagles

Langley faces another do-or-die scenario when they visit South Surrey Arena tonight (March 9)

Reconcili-ACTION gives Canadians next steps for reconciliation

Community leaders from around Canada are issuing weekly challenges as part of the #Next150 campaign

TransLink unveils new credit card tap-and-ride system ahead of tourism season

Infrequent riders, tourists will be able to use credit cares at fare gates instead of Compass Card

2 dogs die in attacks as deep snow pushes B.C. cougars out of Cariboo forests

Conservation Office fielding three to five calls a week in the Cariboo due to deep snow

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of international trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

Most Read

l -->