B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Have something to say about money laundering? The government has launched an online public call out for solutions as it works to combat dirty money being siphoned into the province’s real estate market.

The panel, launched in September, has been hired to undergo an independent probe following a scathing report by Peter German on money laundering happening in B.C.’s casinos. The new review is focusing on sectors where criminals could use funds to purchase luxury items from homes to high-end vehicles.

READ MORE: Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

The panel’s final report and recommendations are due to government in March 2019.

People can give their input until Dec. 14 as either email submissions or anonymously.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation
Next story
Man dead after early morning shooting in Surrey

Just Posted

Man dead after early morning shooting in Surrey

Victim, who was not known to police, was pronounced dead at scene in the 14200 block of 70A Avenue

White Rock ‘hits pause button’ on highrises

Council scrutinizes Lower Johnston Road projects that already received development permits

TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

Kevin Desmond says he’ll work with Surrey, and the region’s 22 other mayors

South Surrey cannabis startup faces ‘discrimination’ from Facebook, Kickstarter

Justin Lloyd’s product, ‘The Edibles Kit’ was suspended from Kickstarter after securing $10,000

Final ceremony at ‘historic’ Whalley legion on Remembrance Day

Construction of Surrey’s $66M Legion Veterans Village on the property is set to begin next spring

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

5 to start your day

TransLink CEO says SkyTrain possible but questions budget, convicted child abductor moves to Vancouver and more

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Most Read

l -->