The female bear, pictured here in 2010, had previously been relocated by COs from an urban area near Powell River to a remote location. (Geoff Allan/BC COS Service)

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

A B.C. man was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to donate to a Victoria conservation fund after pleading guilty to killing a grizzly bear with a bow and arrow near Powell River.

Martin Chalupiak admitted this week in provincial court to killing the bear during a closed season in September 2016.

The female bear had previously been relocated by conservation officers from an urban area to a remote location in the region in 2010, the BC Conservation Service said in a statement Thursday.

In addition to probation, Chalupiak was fined $1 but also must donate $8,000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation by September. He was also ordered to complete a hunter training program.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senior spent nearly a week in Fraser Valley hospital hallway
Next story
Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police reunite owner with military medals found in Surrey last Remembrance Day

The medals were found at a bus stop last year and police haven’t been able to determine who they belong to

South Surrey woman catches mail thief in act

Resident finds her mail in vehicle of stranger who claimed to be delivering flyers

White Rock students fuelling the brain with exercise

Eaton Arrowsmith adopts exercise routine

Iron Soldier fights to walk again as he leaves legacy in Surrey

BRAIN AWARENESS WEEK: Former Army Reserve captain is helping change the world’s understanding of the brain’s ability to rewire itself

Cloverdale Pharmasave is in the business of helping others

Siblings take over family business, continue tradition of putting health first

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Senior spent nearly a week in Fraser Valley hospital hallway

Congestion at Fraser Health continues to be a problem, despite long-term optimism from officials

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

5 to start your day

Abbotsford school district denies SOGI walkout claims, IIO BC probes Vancouver incident and more

Most Read

l -->