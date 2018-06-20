B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

If it’s not poop falling from the sky, it’s used needles.

Vernon resident, Jeremy Poettcker posted to a local ‘rant and rave’ Facebook group that he was walking in the downtown when a syringe fell from above and landed at his feet.

Unlike the recent stories from the neighbouring City of Kelowna where feces is alleged to have fell from the sky and splashed onto cars with no explanation of where it came from, it appears there is a place to point the finger this time — a bird.

RELATED: Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

Poettcker said it took a minute to figure out where the needle came from, but after looking up it appears the culprit was a bird.

“I really hope I never hear about someone getting pricked from a falling needle,” he wrote online.

Residents of Vernon have recently expressed concern with the abundance of improperly discarded needles in the community.

A group called the Polson Avengers is working to clean up city parks and community spaces, after calling the certain areas disasters.

RELATED: ‘This place is a disaster;’ Polson Avengers cleanup expands

As for the more than 10 reports of feces falling from the sky, Transport Canada says it is not from a plane. The department had been investigating reports last month of frozen lavatory waste, called “blue ice,” possibly falling from planes in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

It said in a statement that staff have reviewed details provided by the public, assessed local radar data and followed up with aircraft operators and local airports to conclude that the substance did not come from passing planes.

Most Read

