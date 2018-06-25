Hooper, picture with his loot, intercepted 50lbs of marijuana at Vancouver International Airport on June 22. (Richmond RCMP photo)

B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

40-year-old Ontario man has been arrested

A 40-year-old Ontario man has been arrested and 23 kilograms of marijuana seized the Vancouver International Airport thanks to a police dog’s keen nose late last week.

Richmond RCMP say that undercover officers called in the police dog unit after seeing “unusual” behaviour from a man flying out of YVR on Friday.

READ MORE: Six charged with 50 counts after $300,000 in fentanyl, heroin seized

The dog, named Hooper, was able to lead police to several suitcases packed full of 50 kg of marijuana belonging to an Ontario man.

Police arrested the man but charges have yet to be laid.

“Kudos to police service dog Hooper, his remarkable nose, and his handler from Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services for their assistance,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

