B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap

Search warrant reveals grow operation in Malakwa, near Sicamous

RCMP in the Shuswap have a fair amount of bud on their hands after seizing 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence in Malakwa, near Sicamous, Oct. 4.

Police executed a search warrant on Oct. 4 at a rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road in Malakwa. Two men were located at the residence and arrested during the search of the property which revealed a substantial marijuana grow operation.

Related: Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

One man, the owner of the property, was released on a promise to appear in court. The other man was released without charges.

Police seized a total of 1,400 marijuana plants from the property after confirming with Health Canada that the residents did not have the proper license to cultivate the plants on their property.

 

Most Read

l -->