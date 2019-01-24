Husband Mithu and Jassi Sidhu in undated photo. (THE NEWS/files)

B.C. residents extradited to India to face charges in ‘honour killing’

Charges stem from 2000 after death of Pitt Meadows student Jassi Sidhu

The lengthy extradition process involving two Maple Ridge residents to face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder is over.

Surjit Singh Badesha and Malkit Kaur Sidhu are now in India, confirmed Angela Savard of the Department of Justice Canada.

Sidhu and Badesha were extradited on Wednesday and escorted to India by the RCMP.

“After meeting with Canadian consular officials from the High Commission in Delhi, they were turned over to the custody of the Punjab Police,” Savard added.

Sidhu and Badesha had fought a lengthy legal battle against extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, also known as Jassi.

Surjit Singh Badesha, in his early 70s, is Jassi’s uncle and Malkit Kaur Sidhu, in her late 60s, is Jassi’s mom.

Jassi was killed in the Indian state of Punjab after she married rickshaw driver Sukhwinder ‘Mithu’ Singh Sidhu.

In December, the B.C. Court of Appeal rejected a previous request for a stay of the extradition order.

The two had until Jan. 10 to file an appeal with Supreme Court of Canada but none apparently was filed.

The summary of the Appeal Court ruling said that Badesha and Sidhu also have had the opportunity to challenge their extradition for the past seven years and their concerns about the Indian prison system “have been considered by two ministers of justice, this court and the Supreme Court of Canada.”

Previous story
Half of Canadians think Quebec takes more than it gives: poll
Next story
High heat but no record: 2018 was 4th warmest year on Earth

Just Posted

Surrey Khalsa School honours 11-year-old speed skater

Grade 6 student Prabhnoor Grewal competed in the B.C. Long Track Championship Jan. 19 and 20

From Pogs to Magic, White Rock hobby store marks 25 years

Grey Haven Hobbies and Games has been a fixture in the city since 1994

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

Man suspected of groping women at three different stores in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say suspect is alleged to have groped female employees after asking for their help

North Delta boys and girls soccer clubs considering merger

Move to help boost player retention, bring in higher-quality coaching and share skill development costs

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Premier John Horgan says B.C. auditor should tackle legislature scandal

B.C. Liberal leader calls for cooperation, foreign travel ban

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

But Vancouver, Surrey mayors say it’s key to get the line built and grab senior funding

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Contractor regulations shifting to stabilize struggling industry

Most Read

l -->