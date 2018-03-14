B.C. school closes after young First Nation child dies

The Port Alberni school will be closed the rest of the week following the death of a six-year-old

Port Alberni’s Haahuupayak Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the week following the death of a six-year-old student.

An urgent school notice was sent out to parents and caregivers of Haahuupayak school saying “out of respect for the family who has lost a loved one, we will be closing the school leading into spring break (school closed [Wednesday] until Friday).”

The notice also said the student who died was part of the Haahuupayak family and that “our thoughts and prayers go out the the family in their time of need.”

The Haahuupayak principal will be at the school today (Wednesday) to address any questions or concerns parents or caregivers may have.

The Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call on March 13 at about 9:30 a.m after receiving a report of a young child in medical distress at a Port Alberni residence.

The child was transported to hospital and did not survive.

The RCMP are investigating and said no further information will be released.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating a death in Port Alberni but that no other details are available.

Previous story
ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Just Posted

Six charged with 50 counts after $300,000 in fentanyl, heroin seized

Five Surrey residents and one Chilliwack resident face multiple counts of drug trafficking

Kalsi sentenced to 11 years, after his wife ‘was left to die on the bedroom floor’

Previous defence lawyer and Crown had agreed that an 11-year term would be appropriate

Pitbull attacks, kills mini-poodle in White Rock

The city says the pitbull was voluntarily euthanized by its owner

White Rock prepares for $1m gateway

Council endorses staff recommendations for funding, design process

Mysterious stink sees Surrey school evacuated

Students at Adams Road Elementary school in Cloverdale had Tuesday off as a result

UPDATE: Surrey crews still battling ‘hot spots’ at business park fire

A witness at the scene says 30 firefighters were called in to battle the early morning blaze in Newton

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

BCHL Today: Can Trail Smoke Eaters pull off epic upset?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. school closes after young First Nation child dies

The Port Alberni school will be closed the rest of the week following the death of a six-year-old

Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie races to the podium

A bronze medal finish just 0.1 seconds off the silver

RCMP officer hits pedestrian along Highway 99 near Squamish

Man is in hospital in critical condition and police watchdog has been called in

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Most Read

l -->