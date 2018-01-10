Students in gym class. (File photo)

B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

Female student passed out, was left with bruises after two self-defence classes in Vancouver.

A Vancouver teacher has been suspended for four weeks after he put a female student in a headlock that left her unconscious.

A B.C. Teachers Regulation Branch report released Tuesday said that Weldon Cheung was teaching a self-defence class in late May 2017.

A Gr. 10 student asked Cheung if he would be teaching them how to escape a headlock. Cheung told her that she wouldn’t be able to get out of a headlock and demonstrated on the girl.

The student described the headlock as “being so tight that she could not breathe, causing her to struggle and panic and grab at Cheung’s forearms.”

The report said that Cheung then pulled the student backwards, causing both of them to fall and the student to lose consciousness.

Cheung did not report the incident to school administrators, nor did he get first aid for the student.

READ: B.C. teacher suspended after explicit images projected to class

The headlock comes on the heels of another incident earlier in May where Cheung left the same student with bruises on her stomach after having asked her to demonstrate a type of curl-up.

The report stated that he hit her in the stomach with a closed fist, saying that “if clients don’t do this right, this is what I do.”

The Vancouver School District issued Cheung a disciplinary letter in September and suspended him for 10 days without pay that same month.

In December, the B.C. Teachers Regulation Branch further suspended Cheung for two weeks. He will serve his suspension in mid-January.

The two 2017 incidents weren’t the first time that Cheung fell afoul of his school district’s policies; in 2011, he was reprimanded for talking to a female student about her boyfriend and referring to his own sexual activities while encouraging her to continue a weight training class.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEOS: Protesters dig heels in as tree clearing set to begin at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

Just Posted

Officer accused in death of South Surrey man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Residents plan rally against Surrey golf course development

Locals vow to fight dense housing project at Eaglequest Surrey Coyote Creek golf course to the end

Timberland RV Park’s last resident leaves

Joey Moore says it’s increasingly difficult to find a place to live in South Surrey

Second accused in $6 million fraud set for trial

A Surrey man faces a fraud charge in a decade-old case.

VIDEOS: Protesters dig heels in as tree clearing set to begin at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

‘We’re going to rally everybody there and have our last show of defiance to show support for the park’

Young White Rock RCMP recruit doesn’t know the meaning of ‘no’

‘Their purpose is to work, and they love it’

B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

Female student passed out, was left with bruises after two self-defence classes in Vancouver.

Greater Vancouver condo prices jumped 20 per cent in 2017

New mortgage rules increased competition for entry-level properties

Environment Canada issues weather alert for highways

“An approaching Pacific front will track inland and across southern B.C. on Thursday…”

Warner Bros. helps feed hungry students in B.C.

American entertainment giant donates to Langley Weekend Fuelbag program

Ottawa looking into restoring repealed hate speech law

Correspondence with federal minister reveals the federal government is looking into bringing law back

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Charge laid almost one year after random Stanley Park death

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

Most Read