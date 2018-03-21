Coastal communities in B.C. have signs showing the way to higher ground in the event of a tsunami alert. (Black Press)

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

If a loud alarm tone interrupts your TV watching or radio listening on Wednesday afternoon, don’t panic – it’s a drill.

The BC Emergency Alerting System Test is part of the nationwide system to be used for large-scale disasters or emergencies. In B.C., the system will currently only be used for tsunamis.

During the test taking place at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the alarm tone will sound, followed by this message:

“This is a test of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. This is only a test. No action is required.”

These alerts will not play on cell phones, as that system will be tested in May.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Metro gas prices hit 155.7 cents a litre and higher
Next story
Cloverleaf Preschool must find new home after 26 years in Cloverdale community

Just Posted

Metro gas prices hit 155.7 cents a litre and higher

Lower Mainland could see 1.60 cents by April

VIDEO: Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is wanted for one count of aggravated assault

Spraying planned in Surrey to eradicate ‘growing gypsy moth population’

Ground spray program meeting set for April 5 at Surrey school

Surrey Dodgeball League celebrates 10 seasons

The Surrey league has grown from ten to 64 teams in the past five years

Auditors couldn’t tell if Fraser Health executives bought booze on taxpayers’ dime

Review from 2014 says one administrator bought Bose headphones on company credit card

VIDEO: Teen girl sent to hospital after fight stemming from house party

A witness said there were dozens of teenagers screaming and arguing in the parking lot after the incident

Plane filled with smoke lands at Nanaimo Airport

WestJet flight came in from Vancouver

B.C. emergency alert system being tested Wednesday

Alarm tone and message will play on TV and radio

BC Conservatives pumped by poll results

Surge in popularity has BC party picturing elected representatives in Victoria

5 to start your day

A serious crash in Langley, Surrey man wanted in connection to vicious assault and more

VIDEO: Serious crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley (updated)

Fraser closed near 232 street

Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

A child and youth care professor worked with students to develop projects focused on children, families and communities dealing with opioids.

Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of improperly using information from more than 50 million Facebook accounts

No opting out: Canadians to get emergency alerts on their phones soon

Canada’s wireless providers are preparing for a looming update to the National Public Alerting System

Most Read

l -->