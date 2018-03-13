A man was gunned down in front of this $6-million Shaughnessy home in 2007. (Google Maps)

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

A Vancouver woman did not breach her contract after backing out of a deal to buy a house where someone had been murdered, a B.C. judge has ruled.

Justice Paul Pearlman said in a recent decision that the homeowner, Mei Zhen Wang, should have disclosed that the 9,018-square-foot mansion at 3883 Cartier St. in Shaughnessy had been a site of a murder when she sold it to Feng Yun Shao for $6,138,000 in 2009.

Shao had wanted to buy a “prestigious, safe and quiet” home, Pearlman wrote, but Wang fraudulently misrepresented it by not telling her that her son-in-law, Raymond Huang, was gunned down near the front gate in 2007.

She alleged the unsolved murder of Huang, who, according to the decision, was a member of a Chinese gang dubbed the Big Circle Boys, “rendered the property dangerous, or potentially dangerous, and constituted a latent defect.”

She told the judge she feared for her and her family’s safety once she learned of the murder.

Wang’s daughter and Huang’s wife, Gui Ying Yuan, testified that she, her two children and her older sister lived in the house between 2003 and 2008 and felt safe, and that they were moving because her daughter had gotten into a school in West Vancouver.

Wang herself, though, wasn’t consistent on why she wanted to sell, saying at one time she wanted to buy a smaller home, and another time that she feared for her family’s safety. The judge concluded the murder was one of the reasons for the sale.

Realtors Matthew Yee and Julia Lau worked for Yuan, who’d been selling the home on behalf of her mother, and said they did not legally have to disclose the death unless a buyer asked about it directly because it had occurred just off the property, which is according to law.

The judge acknowledged Shao did not do her own research, nor did she ask her real estate agent to do so. But she did ask why the family was selling, and was entitled to an accurate answer, “rather than one calculated to conceal Mr. Huang’s death as a reason for the plaintiff’s decision to sell the property.”

Wang was ordered to return Shao’s $300,000 deposit, plus interest, and several thousand dollars in damages and court costs.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’
Next story
Surveillance footage helps police nab Surrey break-in suspect

Just Posted

One dog euthanized after fatally injuring another in White Rock attack

Police confirm incident occurred Monday

VIDEO: Family historians find their happy place at Surrey genealogy library

How a book-filled space in a Newton warehouse became part of ‘Genealogy Triangle’ in Surrey

Surrey’s ‘City of Stories’ nominated for BC Book Prize

K. Jane Watt’s work shortlisted for award, along with novel by Cloverdale writer Andrea MacPherson

Cloverdale high schools begin review of transfer requests

An initial review of out-of-catchment requests has begun, says Surrey School District

Surrey awards $3.3M contract for phase two of Hawthorne Park improvements

City says wetland habitat will be ‘densely planted, incorporating approximately 250 trees and over 14,000 shrubs’

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

Dragons’ Den holds auditions in Fraser Valley

Hit CBC TV show seeks new competitors on Friday, March 16

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Man allegedly involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict pleads guilty to weapons offence

Barinder ‘Shrek’ Dhaliwal charged in 2016 after investigation in Abbotsford and Langley

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Most Read

l -->