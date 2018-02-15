Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board

He is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show the man known as the balaclava rapist is making some progress while on day parole, but not enough to authorize overnight leave.

Larry Takahashi is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault and other attacks on 23 women in the Edmonton area in the 1970s and ’80s.

The 65-year-old, who committed the attacks while wearing the close-fitting headgear that covered all but his eyes and mouth, was granted day parole in August 2016 and his parole has been continued twice since then.

In its decision, the board notes Takahashi has been voluntarily meeting with a psychologist and police have determined he no longer needs to report monthly to a high-risk offender unit.

A correctional plan updated in January shows Takahashi’s overall risk factors have declined and his case management team supports his request for overnight leave.

In rejecting the application, the board says it remains concerned with the gravity of Takahashi’s offences, which led to guilty pleas involving 23 victims. He also admitted that he had assaulted many more women.

“While you have been adhering to the rules, complying with conditions and being polite and agreeable with others, your risk continues to be assessed as moderate to high,” the board says.

The decision, release to the media on Thursday, says Takahashi needs ”a slow, structured and supervised release.”

The two board members say they doubt overnight leave would advance Takahashi’s correctional plan or measurably reduce his risk to reoffend.

“The Board has determined that given your criminal history and the fact that you have spent the majority of your life incarcerated, incremental, gradual steps are imperative.”

The Canadian Press