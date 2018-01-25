Baldwin to end mayoral run after two terms in office

White Rock leader sees ‘positive environment for development’ as among greatest achievements

The current term will be the last for White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin.

He confirmed to Peace Arch News Thursday that he will not run for a third term in office in this fall’s municipal election. Baldwin said he had decided even before being re-elected in 2014 that he would limit his time in office to two terms.

“The first term was pretty chaotic,” he said.

He said adding that he had been dealing with the death of his granddaughter, the death of two councillors, a byelection and the death of a jogger struck by a BNSF train. The latter, he said, had looked at one time like it would lead to extreme fencing of the waterfront area at the insistence of the Canadian Transportation Agency.

“It threw us off any strategic plan we might have had…it was not a good place to stop,” he said.“But one decision we did make during the first term was to buy the water utility from Epcor. I would have hated to see that go awry under another mayor.”

He says he sees this as his greatest achievement as mayor, along with “being able to provide a fairly positive environment for development – I haven’t been on board with all of it, but I agree with the notion that we need to have a density increase to cope with growth rather than spreading out, and it’s led to the promise of community amenity money that is a huge, huge bonus to White Rock.”

A former major in the Canadian Forces, he had served as White Rock’s city manager for 23 years up until 2006, and was first elected mayor in 2011.

More to come…

Previous story
Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers’ money
Next story
Surrey teen says man grabbed her after following her off bus

Just Posted

Baldwin to end mayoral run after two terms in office

White Rock leader sees ‘positive environment for development’ as among greatest achievements

Surrey teen says man grabbed her after following her off bus

Mother credits teen’s escape to self defence classes at Guildford Park Secondary

New beer fest in Surrey promises one frosty afternoon next summer

Whistler-based Gibbons company puts on similar events in Whistler Village and Kelowna

White Rock prostate cancer support group launches

Organizer hopeful group will fill a need in the community

Langley teen in fight for her life

The 14-year-old went to hospital with the flu and is now at Children’s with heart failure

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 25

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Distance education in danger, says Chilliwack parent group

School district staff to address concerns at public meeting, changes could happen around province

Most Read