Barn fire impacting traffic on 168th Street in Surrey

One lane will be closed from 40th Avenue and 48th Avenue until approximately 10 a.m., police say

An overnight barn fire is impacting traffic along 168 Street in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP say emergency crews responded to a barn fire in the 4300-block of 168 Street at 12:25 a.m. today (Jan. 19).

“As a result of the incident, 168th Street will have one lane closed between 40th Avenue and 48th Avenue until approximately 10 a.m.,” a release notes.

There will be single-lane, alternating traffic on 168th Street until it reopens.

According to Surrey Fire battalion Chief Kevin Beenham, the structure was an “equipment barn” and fire crews extinguished the blaze and “cleared the scene” at 6:30 a.m., though fire investigators are at the scene this morning.

The fire occurred in a “no water district,” Beenham added, so tanker trucks were required to bring water to the scene.

“Once water was established we did knock it down.”

There are no reported injuries, and no suspected cause as of yet, he said.